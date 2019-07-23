Armenia economy minister receives World Bank representatives

Armenia’s Minister of Economy Tigran Khachatryan received today the mission for support to implementation of the World Bank’s Trade Promotion and Quality Infrastructure Project.
The minister and the WB’s representatives discussed the guidelines agreed upon during the previous mission and the study on the course of implementation of the Project for ensuring the Project’s indicators.
Tigran Khachatryan and the specialists of the World Bank exchanged views on the potential changes in the structure of the Trade Promotion and Quality Infrastructure Project, that is, bringing the Project into compliance with the current needs and conditions.
The WB representatives also discussed the activities of the state competent bodies for support to export promotion actions and investments and the upcoming programs in the context of the components of the Project.