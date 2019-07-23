Report prepared on ground of Armenian judge forwarded to Armenia National Security Service

The Prosecutor General’s Office of Armenia has forwarded to the National Security Service the report prepared on the basis of the communication provided by Georgy Melikyan, attorney of Judge Davit Grigoryan of the Yerevan court of general jurisdiction, as reported Head of the Division for Public Relations of the Prosecutor General’s Office Arevik Khachatryan.
The judge’s attorney has applied to the Supreme Judicial Council in regard to violation of the rights of Davit Grigoryan and has submitted a report on the crime to the Police. According to the attorney, the judge’s office was sealed before the court received a decision on permission for a search and, according to the attorney, this is unlawful.
Earlier, Armenian News-NEWS.am had reported that on July 16, the office of Judge Davit Grigoryan of the Yerevan court of general jurisdiction was searched and sealed. Georgy Melikyan had told Armenian News-NEWS.am that documents and drives related to the case of second President of Armenia Robert Kocharyan were seized after the search, adding that this hindered implementation of justice by Grigoryan.
Davit Grigoryan is the judge in the case of second President of Armenia Robert Kocharyan and other ex-officials.