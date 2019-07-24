News
Wednesday
July 24
News
Nike sneakers sold for record $ 437.5 thousand in US
Region:World News
Theme: Society

Nike sneakers 1972 were sold at Sotheby's for 437.5 thousand dollars, this is a new world record for a pair of sneakers, The Guardian reported

The 1972 vintage ‘Moon Shoes’ were the top lot in a New York sale that included trainers inspired by Back to the Future Part II.

According to Sotheby's official website, the original price of sneakers was $ 160 thousand. The buyer was Canadian investor and car collector Miles Nadal, who paid $850,000 for 99 other pairs of rare or limited collection sneakers offered by Sotheby’s.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
