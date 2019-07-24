Armenia Police Chief on business of former police chief's mother-in-law

The police have no facts. We’re conducting studies. I’m also aware that the preliminary investigation body is conducting proceedings with respect to this. This is what Chief of Police of Armenia Valeriy Osipyan told journalists today, touching upon the journalists’ comment that the police talk about the fight against stealing water from Lake Sevan, but the presses reported that the mother-in-law of former police chief Vladimir Gasparyan was the owner of a whitefish oil extracting company.
“We are all concerned about the sale of whitefish. The police have led a struggle against this for years, but it’s not only limited to the police. We consider Lake Sevan the wealth of the nation,” Osipyan said.