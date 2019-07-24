Armenian parliamentary faction proposes to compensate servicemen with disabilities

The Bright Armenia parliamentary faction has submitted a new bill “On compensating the damages caused to the life or health of servicemen during the defense of the Republic of Armenia< which envisages compensation in case of damage caused to health, in the case of the person’s first-degree or second-degree disability.
Taking into consideration the aim of the activities of the fund for compensation, as well as the importance of further compensation for damage caused to the health of servicemen as a result of military operations, a bill on a legislative amendment has been submitted, according to which it is proposed to envisage compensation for persons with third-degree disabilities as well.
Currently, the funds collected by the fund comprise nearly AMD 17,000,000,000, and in the course of 2.5 years, the amount of compensation makes up only AMD 1,200,000,000. Consequently, the amendments proposed by the bill won’t pose a risk for the fund’s financial stability. Moreover, part 5 of Article 4 of the law also envisages another circle of beneficiaries and increase of compensation depending on the outcomes of financial activities.