Armenian government rejects MP's draft law on state support to investment projects

During its July 25 session, the Government of Armenia decided to not give consent to the legislative initiative of deputy of the Prosperous Armenia faction of the National Assembly Mikayel Melkumyan.
In particular, the deputy of the Prosperous Armenia faction suggests adopting the laws “On state support to implementation of investment projects” and “On the structure and activities of the Government”, which envisage that investment projects exceeding AMD 50 million shall be subject to state support.
In this regard, the document stating the government’s clarification states the following: “We find that state support for implementation of investment projects by restricting the specified amount requires additional justification, taking into consideration the fact that, based on the regulations in the draft and the justification attached to the draft, it is not clear why there is a need to select the mentioned criterion and the mechanisms for implementation.”