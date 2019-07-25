Tunisian President hospitalized

Tunisian President Beji Qaid al-Essebsi was hospitalized Wednesday in connection with the indisposition, Reuters reported.
According to the source, the 92-year-old head of state was placed in a military hospital. Information about his condition is not given.
"Hafedh Caid Essebsi the president’s son said that Essebsi was hospitalized on Wednesday after he suffered the effects of last month’s crisis, confirming an earlier report on local radio,” the source noted.
At the end of June, the President was already temporarily hospitalized due to a sharp deterioration in health.
Al-Sebsi has been the President of Tunisia since 2014.