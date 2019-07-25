Moscow-Yerevan flight delayed due to damage to plane

An incident occurred at the Sheremetyevo Alexander S. Pushkin International Airport in Moscow, when a passenger plane that was about to conduct the Moscow-Yerevan flight was preparing for departure.

An escalator crashed into this Boeing 737 and damaged its side, Nordwind Airlines—which this plane belonged to—informed RBC.

Telegram-Channel “112” also has confirmed this information.

As a result, the passengers of this flight headed for Yerevan on board an alternate plane.

The website of Sheremetyevo airport has informed that this alternate plane departed from Moscow at 11:23am local time; that is, with a 53-minute delay.