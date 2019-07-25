News
Armenia Civil Aviation Committee: Tomorrow's flights to and from Hurghada and Yerevan canceled
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Society

Deputy Head of the Department for Regulation of Air Transfers of the Civil Aviation Committee of Armenia Stepan Payaslyan told Armenian News-NEWS.am that the flights to and from Hurghada and Yerevan have been canceled.

According to him, the government is seeking paths to organize the return of citizens of Armenia stuck in Hurghada and noted that he doesn’t know what the future holds for the flights to and from Yerevan and Hurghada since there are problems with funding.

Earlier, the Embassy of the Republic of Armenia in Egypt had reported that nearly 100 citizens of Armenia are stuck in Hurghada due to cancelation of the OTF 3703 flight from Hurghada to Yerevan on July 25.
Հայերեն
