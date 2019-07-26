Statistics: Armenia economic activity index grows 6.5%

The index of economic activity in Armenia in the first half of this year increased by 6.5% compared to the same period last year.

According to the State Statistics Committee of Armenia, in June this year, compared with the same month of 2018, the growth rate of economic activity was 3.4%.

It is noteworthy that this indicator in May was at the level of 7.3%, and in April - 9.5%. It should be noted that in the first half of this year, industrial production increased by 6.9%, construction - 4.7%, turnover - 8.9%. The average salary increased by 5.6% and amounted to 179 783 drams. Wages increased by 6.4% in the public sector and up to 3.9% in the private sector.

Foreign trade turnover increased by 0.1%. For the first time this year, growth in exports was registered. It amounted to 9.9% (in 4 months a decrease of 8.6% was recorded). The import index increased by 18.9% (in 4 months a decrease of 1.9% was recorded).

There are negative indicators. In particular, in the field of agriculture, data on which are published quarterly, a decrease of 7.4% was recorded, and in terms of electricity production - by 5.5%.