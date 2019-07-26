Embassy: Armenia nationals stranded in Egypt’s Hurghada to return home Friday

CAIRO. – The Embassy of the Republic of Armenia (RA) in Egypt has informed that the passengers who are stuck in Hurghada, and due to the cancelation of Thursday’s flight from this Egyptian town to Armenia’s capital city of Yerevan, will be able to depart for Armenia Friday at 3pm Egypt time—5pm Armenia time—on board flight number UJ 5600.

“We ask the passengers to arrive at the airport 2-3 hours before the flight,” the embassy said in a statement. “The hotline of the RA embassy: +201207050580.”

As a result of the cancelation of Thursday’s flight from Hurghada to Yerevan, about 100 Armenian nationals are stuck in this Egyptian resort town. The flight was not conducted because the Armenian tour operator had not paid the airline that was to conduct this charter flight.