Trump: Future does not belong to globalists, it belongs to patriots

President of the United States Donald Trump said the future belongs not to globalism but policy targeted at the protection of sovereignty and independence of the countries.
“Wise leaders put the good of their own people and their own country first,” he said in his address to the delegates of the UN General Assembly.
“The future does not belong to globalists. The future belongs to patriots. The future belongs to sovereign and independent nations, who protect their citizens, respect their neighbors and honor the differences that make each country special and unique.”
The United States plans to give up the policy of endless wars and wants to establish partner relations with the countries. America wants to have partners, not opponents, he said.
This is the reason for Washington’s bold diplomacy on the Korean peninsula. Trump also added that his administration is also striving to realize the hope for a brighter future in Afghanistan.