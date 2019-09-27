Saakashvili: Russia wants to annex Georgia, Armenia, other countries and create the USSR

Former Georgian President Mikheil Saakashvili said that the Georgian authorities, under Russian pressure, may abandon the course towards the country's accession to NATO and the European Union, Interfax reported.
In addition, Saakashvili did not rule out that Georgia and Russia in general could become one country, since, in his opinion, the plans of the Russian leadership include restoring the USSR by 2024.
“Putin decided by 2024 to restore the Soviet Union by his next election and plans to annex Georgia, Armenia, Moldova, Belarus, the main part of Ukraine, except for the western one. This is his plan,” he said.
The Georgian ex-leader did not specify where he got this information.
“Now there is a very big conspiracy against Georgian statehood. What is this conspiracy? I will tell you what is happening around Georgia. Firstly, the Georgian government is negotiating with the Russian leadership on the neutral status of Georgia. They want to announce that Georgia will never join NATO and the European Union,” he said.