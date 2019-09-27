Armenia FM attends meeting of CSTO member states' foreign ministers

Minister of Foreign Affairs of Armenia Zohrab Mnatsakanyan today attended the meeting of ministers of foreign affairs of member states of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO), as reported the news service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Armenia’s foreign minister was among the attendees of the meeting of ministers of foreign affairs of CSTO member states held today on the sidelines of the 74th session of the United Nations General Assembly.

The foreign ministers exchanged views on issues on the agenda of the 74th session of the United Nations General Assembly and the synthesis of the positions of CSTO member states on those issues, as well as their initiatives and mutual support to them.

Touching upon the role and significance of multilateral diplomacy, the foreign ministers agreed to make more practical efforts for strengthening of cooperation and mutual support between the member states on international platforms.

Minister Mnatsakanyan drew the foreign ministers’ attention to the latest developments in the process of peaceful settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict and the meeting with the foreign minister of Azerbaijan held through the mediated efforts and with the participation of the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairmanship on September 23. Armenia’s foreign minister attached importance to the unified approach of the CSTO member states to the maintenance and strengthening of peace and security in the region, including through non-violation of the military-political balance.

At the end of the meeting, the foreign ministers of CSTO member states adopted the declaration of the foreign ministers of CSTO member states on the occasion of the 80th anniversary of the start of the Second World War.