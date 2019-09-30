IC: Severe accident at Arteni village of Armenia occurs amid wrong actions of participants of ongoing drills

The cause of a serious accident near the village of Arteni in Armenia was the wrong actions of army truck drivers participating in drills. A criminal case has been instituted on the fact of the incident, the head of the information department of the Investigative Committee Naira Harutyunyan told Armenian News - NEWS.am
According to her, at about 4:30 p.m. on September 29, army trucks traveling in the convoy collided with arms at 27 km of the Armavir-Gyumri road. Army transport takes part in drills held from September 24 to October 5.
Due to the improper stopping of army freight transport on the roadway, a serious accident occurred as the vehicles collided.
As a result of the accident, the driver of the passenger bus Hakob Hakobyan (born 1958), died on the spot, another 13 passengers were hospitalized.