News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
September 30
USD
476
EUR
520.03
RUB
7.4
ME-USD
0.09
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
September 30
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
476
EUR
520.03
RUB
7.4
ME-USD
0.09
Show news feed
IC: Severe accident at Arteni village of Armenia occurs amid wrong actions of participants of ongoing drills
IC: Severe accident at Arteni village of Armenia occurs amid wrong actions of participants of ongoing drills
Region:Armenia
Theme: Incidents

The cause of a serious accident near the village of Arteni in Armenia was the wrong actions of army truck drivers participating in drills. A criminal case has been instituted on the fact of the incident, the head of the information department of the Investigative Committee Naira Harutyunyan told Armenian News - NEWS.am

According to her, at about 4:30 p.m. on September 29, army trucks traveling in the convoy collided with arms at 27 km of the Armavir-Gyumri road. Army transport takes part in drills held from September 24 to October 5.

Due to the improper stopping of army freight transport on the roadway, a serious accident occurred as the vehicles collided.

As a result of the accident, the driver of the passenger bus Hakob Hakobyan (born 1958), died on the spot, another 13 passengers were hospitalized.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Armenian from Uzbekistan being subjected to violence by doctors in Russia hospital
“A friend told me that he had a nightmare, how the bed is burning, and began to scream and call for help…
 Armenia ex-official’s attorney: Gagik Khachatryan will be granted amnesty
In one of the charges brought against the former Minister of Finance and ex-Chairman of the State Revenue Committee…
 2nd person arrested along lines of criminal case into showing disrespect toward Yerevan judge
The Investigative Committee of Armenia informed…
 IC of Armenia: Another person brought under criminal investigation into pressure on judge Danibekyan
“Within the criminal case instituted based on disrespectful attitude to the judge…
Criminal case launched into Karabakh army soldier’s death
The Investigative Committee of Armenia informed…
 Yerevan former mayor charged
The Special Investigation Service of Armenia informed…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos