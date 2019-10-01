Armenia Constitutional Court chief judge godson remanded in custody

YEREVAN. – A capital city Yerevan court of first instance on Tuesday granted the petition by the Investigative Committee of Armenia, and remanded Norayr Panosyan in custody. His legal defender, Tigran Atanesyan, told this to Armenian News-NEWS.am
Panosyan is accused of abuse of his official powers in his capacity as head of the legality oversight inspectorate of the Ministry of Justice, from 2011 to 2014.
Atanesyan had motioned the court to release his client on a 20mn dram bail.
Panosyan was detained on September 28.
He does not accept the charge against him.
To note, Norayr Panosyan is the marriage godson of president Hrayr Tovmasyan of the Constitutional Court of Armenia.