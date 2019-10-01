SPRING PR celebrates 10th anniversary of its foundation, IPRA Golden World Awards is in Yerevan (PHOTO)

On 27 September the greatest, most influential and important event of PR field (Public Relations) IPRA Golden World Awards 2019 award ceremony and Gala dinner took place in Yerevan.

Around 120 experts, representatives of state institutions, top-level managers of major companies, communication specialists from more than 50 countries (Russian Federation, USA, Great Britain, Japan, China, Ghana, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Turkey, Argentina and a number of European countries) arrived in Armenia at the initiative of SPRING PR-company.

“This year SPRING PR is celebrating its 10th anniversary. When we were taking our first steps in this field, we did not even imagine that we would celebrate our 10th anniversary with the international PR community. IPRA Golden World Awards is a very important event both for our team and Armenia. It is a new opportunity for the development of PR as a profession and of field of communications. And this is just the beginning. We are already discussing the issue of organizing new projects for hosting the international PR-community in Armenia with IPRA,” mentioned Tatevik Simonyan, the organizer of IPRA Golden World Awards ceremony in Armenia and co-founder of SPRING PR-company in her welcoming speech.

Svetlana Stavreva, IPRA President welcomed the participants and mentioned:

“This year IPRA Global World Awards is in Armenia, PR specialists and experts from more than 50 countries of 5 continents are here. Our award ceremony has turned here into a true celebration of the world PR talent, creativity and innovation.”

“We would like to thank Armenia and our dear colleagues of SPRING PR for hosting IPRA Golden World Awards in Yerevan. This is really the best Gala dinner in recent years. We always say that it is easy to please us but difficult to surprise. This is just the case when we are really surprised and amazed,” mentioned Philip Sheppard, IPRA Secretary General.

Awards are presented at IPRA Golden World Awards for various nominations: for successful communication campaigns in the fields of tourism, communications, information technologies, finance, health, etc. Awards were given to such organizations as Dutch Tax and Customs Administration, Adidas, Paysafe Group, Lukoil, Coca Cola Spain. Pan American Energy, Yahoo! JAPAN, Central Bank of Nigeria, P&G, Aramco, KFC Russia, McDonald's, Hungary, Ford, Roche, Rossiya Segodnya, Saudi Electricity Company, University of London Worldwide, IKEA, Indonesian Ministry of Finance, HSBC, Viber Russia, Siemens, Riga International Airport, etc: https://www.ipra.org/golden-world-awards/winners/.

Deputy Chairman of the RA SRC Mikayel Pashayan presented the award to the Ministry of Finance of Indonesia; Deputy Minister of Economic Development and Investments of the RA Avag Avanesyan presented the award to Financial services & investor relations – Agency j, the award to Lukoilcompany operating in the Russian Federation was presented by Chairperson of the State Tourism Committee of the Ministry of Economic Development and Investments Susanna Safaryan; General director of "Yeremyan Projects" company Davit Yeremyan presented the award to the University of London, UK; and Vice President of FAST foundation David Beckett presented the award to the TBWA and Riga International Airport .

For the first time in the history of IPRA Golden World Awards ceremony the Global Host Award was given to SPRING PR-company for carrying out such a great event and communication campaign.

“I would like to particularly mention that this year we have given the Global Host Award for the first time, and I am happy that we are leaving it especially in Armenia. We would like to congratulate the wonderful team of SPRING PR-company for this great achievement,” mentioned IPRA President Svetlana Stavreva congratulating the award winners.

Summarizing the results of the award ceremony Nvard Melkonyan, co-founder of SPRING PR-company, highlighted the role of such events in strengthening the cooperation between the international professional community and local specialists, learning the field news and sharing experience.

"It was important for us to record that we are on the right professional path strictly maintaining the rules of PR ethics, following the developments and trends in the field of communications, using the recent innovations. Thus, we are strengthening the reputation of our profession and promoting the development of PR field," mentioned Nvard Melkonyan.