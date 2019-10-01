News
CB: Growth in direct investment to Armenia increasing
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics

In the second quarter of this year, direct investments to Armenia increased by 2.8% compared to the same period last year, and by 1.8% compared to the previous quarter, totaling $ 696.3 million, Armenpress reported.

Despite the decline in direct investment recorded in the last two quarters of 2018, the growth rate of investment in the first two quarters of this year has begun to recover.

In the second quarter, portfolio investments also increased compared to the second quarter of last year, in particular, they increased by 52% compared to the same period last year. Other investments are also growing.

Over the period under review, remittances to Armenia increased by about 2% compared to the second quarter of last year and by almost 36% compared to the previous quarter. In the second quarter of this year, the net salary of workers transferred to Armenia increased by 2.8% compared to the second quarter of last year. In the second quarter, net salary in Armenia increased by 83.2% compared with the first quarter. Net salary is the salary of a seasonal employee, excluding income tax, travel expenses and other expenses incurred abroad.

In the second quarter of this year, personal transfers increased by 2.6 %, compared to the same period last year, while capital transfers decreased by 17.8 %.
