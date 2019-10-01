Tigran Khzmalyan, supporters protesting against EEU near government building

Armenia has to step out of the Eurasian Economic Union and the Collective Security Treaty Organization and accede to the European Union and NATO. This is what co-chair of the European Party of Armenia Tigran Khzmalyan told Armenian News-NEWS.am today. Since this morning, nearly a dozen citizens have been standing near the yard of the government building with signs reading “Free Armenia from the nightmare of Yenicher desert-steppes” and “Armenia is Europe”.

According to Tigran Khzmalyan, they have been holding protests in front of the government building for two to three hours almost every day. “We believe Armenia is a part of Europe and must accede to the European Union and NATO that serve as guarantees of economy, cultural identity and security that don’t exist within the Eurasian Economic Union and the Collective Security Treaty Organization. Since Yerevan is hosting the summit of the Eurasian Economic Union today and the key criminal of the Union, Vladimir Putin is going to arrive here, this protest is devoted to the current issue and the political event.”

After a while, the supporters of Russia and Eurasian integration will launch their protest against Khzmalyan and his supporters in front of the Russian embassy.