Armenia PM: I had another 1.5-hour meeting with Russian president at Zvartnots airport
Armenia PM: I had another 1.5-hour meeting with Russian president at Zvartnots airport
Region:Armenia, Russia
Theme: Politics


I had another one-, one-and-a-half-hour meeting with the Russian Federation (RF) president; the meeting took place at Zvartnots [International] Airport [of Yerevan]. The Prime Minister of Armenia, Nikol Pashinyan, noted this in a Facebook post.

“Armenian-Russian relations are on a reliable and positive track,” he added. “The RF president left Armenia a while ago.”

In an earlier post, Pashinyan informed that he had an excellent talk with Russian President Vladimir Putin, and that bilateral strategic relations were developing with dynamism.

Putin was in Yerevan to attend the meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council of the Eurasian Economic Union which comprises Armenia, Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, and Kyrgyzstan.
 
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
