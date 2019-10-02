News
Yerevan among most popular CIS cities for autumn trips
Yerevan among most popular CIS cities for autumn trips
Region:World News, Armenia, Russia
Theme: Society

Minsk (Belarus), Nur-Sultan—formerly Astana (Kazakhstan), and Yerevan (Armenia) are the most appealing cities for the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) countries’ fall traveling among Russian tourists, TurStat tourism portal reported.

The respective list was compiled based on the results of the analysis of the popularity of cities among these tourists.

In October, tourists can visit festivals and take part in holidays in the aforesaid and several other CIS cities.

On October 5, for example, the annual winemaking festival will be held in Areni village of Armenia.
