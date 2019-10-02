News
Wednesday
October 02
News
Wednesday
October 02
Georgian composer Giya Kancheli dies
Region:World News, Georgia
Theme: Culture

Giya Kancheli, a Georgian composer, pianist and teacher, passed away aged 85, Imedi TV channel reported.

Kancheli has recently been treated in a hospital.

He was the author of compositions for such films as “Don't Grieve” (1968), “Mimino” (1977), “Kin-dza-dza!” (1986), etc.

Gia Kancheli was born in Tbilisi in 1935, where he graduated from the conservatory. From 1967 to 1986, he wrote seven symphonies; and for the Symphony No. 4 in 1976, the composer received the USSR State Prize. Since 1991 he lived in Germany and Holland.

He was a national artist of the Soviet Union, laureate of the State Prize of Georgia.
