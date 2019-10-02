‘6060 Miles to Yerevan’ street sign in Chicago’s center

Under the auspices of the Armenian honorary consulate in Chicago, on the initiative of the Business-Armenia group and with the support of our local community last year, new benches inscribed with “Chicago-Yerevan” were placed at the Connors Park on North Wabbas Avenue of Chicago, IL, Mirror-Spectator reported.

The benches were made in Armenia and look similar to the ones that had been placed in various cities and towns of Armenia and Artsakh.

Recently another initiative was realized. Signs showing the directions and mileage to London, Paris, Rome, Los Angeles, Washington, D.C. and…Yerevan (6060 miles) have been placed here.

“This sign will show us that the world is very small and we encourage people to travel to Armenia,” Oscar Tatosian, the honorary consul of Armenia to Chicago said.

The park is also known for one of Argo Tea’s oldest tea-shops opened here: the rapidly developing Argo Tea chain, opened with the participation of two Armenian-American businessmen in 2003 in Chicago, was named the “Starbucks of teas” by the Chicago Tribune.