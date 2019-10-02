Protest in front of Investigative Committee with demand for fair investigation over Lieutenant Colonel beating case

Members of the Alternative NGO are protesting in front of the building of the Armenian Investigation Committee and they demand that the Investigation Committee conduct a fair investigation into the incident in Armenia’s Vayots Dzor.

As reported earlier, on September 17, at about 11:40pm, a scuffle took place at the courtyard of a building in Yeghegnadzor town—and involving Lieutenant Colonel Ara Mkhitaryan and Harutyun Grigoryan, assistant to the governor of Vayots Dzor Province.

The suspect, a 28-year-old resident of Yeghegnadzor, and three to four people who had come there upon a telephone call, attempted to get clarification, and they beat the military officer during the ensuing fight.

The suspect punched Lieutenant Colonel Mkhitaryan once in the head, causing him to fall.

Charges were filed against Grigoryan, and he was arrested.

There are reports that Vayots Dzor Governor Trdat Sargsyan also was involved in the incident, these reports are being checked, but Sargsyan denies any involvement.

Lieutenant Colonel Ara Mkhitaryan was taken to hospital, where he underwent an emergency operation. He is in very critical condition.