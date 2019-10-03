Armenia Constitutional Court chief judge will not attend parliament debates on his matter

YEREVAN. – Hrayr Tovmasyan, President of the Constitutional Court of Armenia, on Thursday issued a statement noting that he does not consider it expedient to participate in the National Assembly sitting debates on the draft decision on petitioning to the Constitutional Court on the matter of termination of his powers.
“The process of terminating my powers as a judge of the Constitutional Court launched by the [majority] My Step faction of the National Assembly has, in fact, a political and subjective orientation,” the statement reads, in part. “The events preceding and following that process lead to such a conclusion.
“I [therefore] do not consider expedient my participation in the National Assembly sitting debates on the draft decision on petitioning to the Constitutional Court on the matter of termination of the powers of Constitutional Court Judge Hrayr Tovmasyan.”