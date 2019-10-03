News
Armenian MFA spokesperson responds to Russian FM Lavrov's statements
Armenian MFA spokesperson responds to Russian FM Lavrov's statements
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan, Russia
Theme: Politics

Armenian MFA spokeswoman Anna Naghdalyan commented on statements by Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on the Nagorno Karabakh conflict.

According to her, Armenia has been and remains a supporter of the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairing format, whose unbiased mediation is a guarantee of peaceful settlement and unity between the co-chair countries.

“At the same time, we consider it important that each mediator avoids selective and one-sided evaluations,” she added in a statement. “We reaffirm the August 6 statement of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. The position of the Armenian side is clearly expressed in all the speeches of the Armenian Prime Minister, including in a speech delivered on September 24 by the UN tribunal, which reaffirmed Armenia's resolution for achieving peace and compromise. In this regard, we consider it inadmissible for Azerbaijan's inability to publicly express solutions to a peaceful settlement acceptable to the peoples of Armenia, Artsakh and Azerbaijan.”

The Foreign Ministry also responded to the Russian FM's statement on the exchange of corpses, as well as the exchange of a small number of detainees.

"There was no exchange of corpses, but the Artsakh side, as a humanitarian step, allowed the removal of the corpse of an Azeri serviceman,” she added. “Armenia does not consider the exchange of detainees in the territory of the parties, but stands for addressing each individual case within the humanitarian law.”
