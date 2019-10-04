Armenian Parliament adopts My Step ruling bloc initiative on deprivation of CC head Hrayr Tovmasyan’s powers

The Armenian parliament adopted the initiative of the My Step ruling bloc with 98 votes in favor to appeal to the Constitutional Court to deprive Hrayr Tovmasyan of the powers of the chair of the Constitutional Court with only 1 deputy opposed.
The aforesaid petition will be sent to the CC, and the latter will make the final decision on this matter.
Hrayr Tovmasyan, in turn, on Thursday issued a statement saying that this initiative is politically and subjectively oriented, and he refused to participate in the NA debates on this draft decision.