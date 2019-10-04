News
Armenia State Revenue Committee head receives award
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics

Chairman of the State Revenue Committee of Armenia Davit Ananyan has been awarded a medal “For contribution to the development of the Eurasian Economic Union”.

As reported the State Revenue Committee, President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian and Deputy Prime Minister Mher Grigoryan conferred medals to a group of state and public figures and representatives of the public sector during an award ceremony organized on the occasion of the 5th anniversary of the signing of the Treaty on the Eurasian Economic Union and the 25th anniversary of the idea of Eurasian integration.

Congratulating the recipients on receiving the high awards, President Armen Sarkissian particularly said the following: “These awards are being handed for your impeccable and high-class work. This is the appreciation of not only the leadership of the Republic of Armenia, but also all member states of the Eurasian Economic Union. By representing Armenia, you have also brilliantly represented us Armenians.”
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
