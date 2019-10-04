Task force developing law on Armenians' repatriation holds first session

At the initiative of deputy of the National Assembly of Armenia Mkhitar Hayrapetyan, the task force in charge of developing the Law of the Republic of Armenia “On repatriation” held its first session today, as reported the news service of the National Assembly.

The session was attended by not only deputies, but also High Commissioner for Diaspora Affairs Zareh Sinanyan, Head of the Department for Repatriation of the Office of the High Commissioner for Diaspora Affairs Hovhannes Alexanyan, Head of the Chair of Diaspora Studies at Yerevan State University Arman Yeghiazaryan, Executive Director of RepatArmenia NGO Vardan Marashlyan, co-founder and legal consulting director of ADWISE Business and Legal Consulting Ara Khzmalyan and lawyer Hayk Malkhasyan.

The participants of the discussion said they were optimistic and hoped that the first complete law for repatriates would be ready to be considered during the upcoming sessions of the National Assembly.