Armenian National Committee of America disclosure: Heydar Aliyev was for trilateral Karabakh peace talks

The Armenian National Committee of America (ANCA) has publicized a confidential White House “Memorandum of Conversation” about the August 1, 1997 Oval Office meeting between Azerbaijan’s then President Heydar Aliyev and then US President Bill Clinton.

The respective report and post on the ANCA Twitter account reveals interesting details that Aliyev was not opposed to including Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) as a third negotiating party in the Nagorno-Karabakh peace talks under the auspices of the OSCE, Armenpress reported

“As for direct talks, Azerbaijan, Armenia, and Nagorno-Karabakh are represented in the Minsk Group process,” Aliyev had said, in particular. “We will continue this.”

In addition, in the transcript of the two presidents’ conversation, the document shows that Heydar Aliyev stated that Azerbaijan trusts the US the most, and, in his conviction, the US can play the most important role in resolving the Karabakh conflict.

Bill Clinton, for his part, note that the US takes the co-chairmanship of the Minsk Group very seriously.