Sunday
October 06
Japan to launch waste management support program for developing countries
Region:World News
Theme: Innovations

The Japanese government will launch a waste management support program for developing countries, said Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe during the opening  of the annual International Forum of Science and Technology in Society in Kyoto.

According to him, the program will be named MARINE (acronym of MA - management of wastes, R - recovery, IN - innovation, E - empowerment), TASS reported.

Abe recalled that following the G20 Summit in Osaka at the end of June, it was agreed that countries would strive to completely stop the release of plastic waste into the oceans by 2050, but emphasized that plastic will continue to be important component in a wide variety of industries and in the future.

The annual International Forum of Science and Technology in Society began in Kyoto on Sunday. This prestigious event for the 17th time brings together more than 1.5 thousand scientists, entrepreneurs, political and public figures from more than 150 countries of the world.
