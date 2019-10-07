News
Armenia PM to Russia’s Putin: We will find new ways of strengthening strategic partnership between our countries
Region:Armenia, Russia
Theme: Politics

The Prime Minister of Armenia, Nikol Pashinyan, on Monday sent a congratulatory message to Russian President Vladimir Putin on his birth anniversary.

“I was happy for the opportunity to host you in Armenia within the framework of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council session,” the message reads, in part. “The agreements reached during our meeting in Yerevan came to reaffirm the high level of mutual understanding and friendship inherent in the allied relations between our two countries and peoples.

“I am grateful for your invitation to pay an official visit to Russia. I am confident that through joint efforts, we will find new ways of further strengthening the strategic partnership between our countries in line with modern standards and in response to the changes taking place in the world.”
