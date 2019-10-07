Armenian education ministry’s pavilion at WCIT presents innovative education

TAITRA head: Being a small country, Armenia considered to be IT superpower

Ministers participating in WCIT forum in Yerevan visit DigiTec exhibition

Armenia and Ethiopia sign memorandum within DigiTec 2019

My Step: Secret ballot has its advantages

Bright Armenia party to support any Constitutional Court’s decision

Judge presiding over Armenia 2nd President Kocharyan trial is recognized injured party

Karabakh President receives doctors from Chevy Chase organization

Axel Pawlik: Local internet community in Armenia is very lively

Armenia ex-President Kocharyan legal defense motions court for presiding judge’s recusal

Yonne Chiu: I can see Silicon Valley here in Armenia, but power of decentralization is great idea

Artsakh President meets executive director of Armenian Assembly of America

Armenia ex-President, other former senior official defendants remain standing for some time at court (PHOTOS)

Announcement: We call on Armenia authorities to stop this unconstitutional process

Criminal case involving Armenia ex-President Kocharyan, some other former senior officials resumes

Trump calls for impeachment of Pelosi and Schiff

Nikol Pashinyan tours WCIT 2019 conference booths (PHOTOS)

OPEC hopes Russia will be able to resolve differences between Iran, Saudi Arabia

Yonne Chiu says Armenia is considered Silicon Valley of this area

Robert Kocharyan congratulates Vladimir Putin on his birthday

Armenia PM to Russia’s Putin: We will find new ways of strengthening strategic partnership between our countries

PM at WCIT 2019: We believe we can make Armenia paradise for talented people (PHOTOS)

Richard Clarke: Countries like Armenia can become economic powerhouses

Yonne Chiu: Countries who make decision to commit to ICT development benefit greatly to their decision, such as Armenia

Ambulance ends up sideways in Yerevan (PHOTOS)

Russia’s Putin turns 67 on Monday

Alexandr Yesayan at WCIT 2019: This was a big dream to bring this conference to Armenia

Armenian PM arrives at WCIT 2019 with Anna Hakobyan and daughter Mariam

WCIT 2019 opens in Yerevan (PHOTOS)

Tragic collision in Yerevan: Pedestrian dies on spot

Henri Arslanian says even being small we in Armenia have impact on IT sector

Yerevan mayor: Garbage disposal issue is resolved (PHOTOS)

Armenian President Sarkissian meets Catholicos Aram I

German TechArt workshop completely modifies Porsche 911 interior

Armenian PM visits Eduardo Eurnekian's Tierras de Armenia farm (PHOTOS)

Greenhouses in Armenia to become ‘wiser’

US citizen found dead in Yerevan

Deal signed between Armenia, India within DigiTec-2019

Armenian parliament speaker: Yerevan to host PA CSTO plenary session in November

DigiTec 2019: IT solutions for everyone from military to farmers

Pompeo says US State Department intends to comply with law during investigation of impeachment of president

DigiTec Expo kicks off in Yerevan

Man, 36, cuts his wrist, tries to jump out of window in Armenia’s Hrazdan

US Congresswomen Jackie Speier-Kanchelian, Judy Chu arrive in Armenia

3 people killed after car drives through gate of US Air Force base

Artur Vanetsyan not going to resign as chair of Football Federation of Armenia

Japan to launch waste management support program for developing countries

North Korea claims failure of nuclear talks in Sweden, while US says they were good

CNN’s Richard Quest is in Armenia for WCIT 2019

President of San Jose State University: We want Armenian universities to be a vibrant source of talent

Katherine Sarafian: WCIT 2019 will bring conversation about how technology is changing our lives

Alex Chung: I know many engineers coming from Armenia

Infosys co-founder Narayana Murthy arrives in Yerevan

Serj Tankian arrives in Yerevan (PHOTO)

Guests of WCIT 2019 arriving in Yerevan (PHOTO)

Armenia minister: Attacks on media outlets are a threat to media freedom

Youri Djorkaeff arrives in Yerevan for WCIT 2019

Group of young people throw eggs towards Hayeli press club in Yerevan

Armenian PM: Armenian startups boast a significant presence in Silicon Valley

Armenia President meets with Patriarch of Serbia

Karabakh MOD: Azerbaijan fired around 800 shots in passing week

Armenian National Committee of America disclosure: Heydar Aliyev was for trilateral Karabakh peace talks

Armenia President’s Serbia visit continues, he pays tribute at Monument to Unknown Hero (PHOTOS)

Armenia premier: Teachers, schools should prepare next generation for “flight”

Sarkissian to Rahmon: Armenia-Tajikistan friendly relations will contribute to deepening of cooperation

Iraqi authorities lift Baghdad curfew

Armenia ex-President Kocharyan attorneys to file motion that Judge Anna Danibekyan recuse herself

Armenia PM to Tajikistan president: Mutual trust will continue contributing to mutually beneficial projects

US presidential candidate Bernie Sanders has heart attack

Vanadzor mass murder solved

Armenia-Georgia air passenger transportation increases by over 160%

Armenia soldier wounded near Azerbaijan border

US House Democrats subpoena White House for documents related to Trump-Zelenskiy phone call

US State Department representative: Armenia achieving impressive results in economic development

Shootings in Vanadzor; 3 dead, 5 injured (PHOTOS)

Newspaper: Why Ukrainian businessman’s plane was leased for Armenia PM’s US visit?

Task force developing law on Armenians' repatriation holds first session

Armenia President-led delegation hosted at Science Technology Park Belgrade

Armenia President meets with President of Serbian National Assembly

Armenia PM attends play based on his book "The Other Side of the Earth"

Armenia Ombudsman meets with Sweden Ambassador to Georgia and Armenia

Armenia President meets with Serbia PM

Lawyers recommend creating ad-hoc parliamentary committee to consider issue of Armenian MP

UN urges Iraq to quickly and transparently investigate police clashes with protesters

President says opening of Serbian Embassy in Armenia is important step towards strengthening relations

Armenian FM briefs Frank Pallone on latest developments in Artsakh conflict settlement

Armenian soldier dies, Karabakh flag flows over pitch at Dudelange vs Qarabag clash, 04.10.19 digest

Artsakh President meets delegation of Armenian Union of Russia

Hakob Arshakyan meets US Congressman Frank Fallon

Russian MFA summons Iranian ambassador amid detention of Russian journalist in Tehran

Armenian MFA: Azerbaijan's maximalist position poses threat to peace process

Journalists and beneficiaries of EU-supported projects discuss opportunities (PHOTOS)

Iran establishes cooperation with IAEA

Suren Papikyan meets with Russian energy minister in Moscow

Large-scale construction works take place in Gyumri “Shirak” Airport

Catholicos of All Armenians elected Religions for Peace international coalition Honorary President

Artak Zakaryan: Aliyev's statement on Karabakh as symbolic as Pashinyan's statement

Awarding ceremony on occasion of Teacher’s Day held at Artsakh President's residence

Dollar gains value in Armenia

Armenia former State Revenue Committee chairman's nephew to remain detained