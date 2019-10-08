News
Armenia defense minister hosts US Congresswomen
Armenia defense minister hosts US Congresswomen
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. – The Defense Minister of Armenia, Davit Tonoyan, on Monday hosted US Congresswomen Jackie Speier-Kanchelian and Judy Chu, who are also members of the Congressional Caucus on Armenian Issues.

Highlighting the US Congress representatives’ continued assistance to the strengthening of Armenian-American relations, Tonoyan presented to the guests the process and prospects for Armenian-American defense cooperation, expressing the hope that the efforts by the Congress members will also be directed towards the deepening of this cooperation, the Ministry of Defense of Armenia informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.

During the meeting the interlocutors also discussed several other matters of interest.
This text available in   Հայերեն
