Armenian official: Armenia has to have powerful digital infrastructures
Armenian official: Armenia has to have powerful digital infrastructures
Region:Armenia
Theme: Innovations

Armenia is currently in a phase in which it is trying to understand how it can create a space for 5G. This is what Minister of High Technological Industry of Armenia Hakob Arshakyan told journalists yesterday, responding to a question about the introduction of 5G in Armenia.

“Armenia needs to make sure the judicial legislation provides opportunities for investments. There are companies in Armenia who are developing and exporting prototypical 5G systems,” he noted.

Hakob Arshakyan stressed the fact that the vision of the Ministry of High Technological Industry is to have powerful digital infrastructures in Armenia. “We are ready to make investments in this sector,” he said.
Հայերեն
