Armenia PM: Psychology, mood becoming more important factors in economics

YEREVAN. – Economics, unfortunately or fortunately, is not an exact science, and one can find two Nobel Prize laureates who completely rule out the right of one another to exist. The Prime Minister of Armenia, Nikol Pashinyan, on Wednesday noted this at a scientific-practical conference on economic revolution.

“In today’s world, psychology and mood are becoming more important factors in economics,” he noted, in particular. “At the core of Armenia’s development we see the underscoring of individual effort.

“The current economic situation and indicators that we have come to prove the veracity of this thesis that the moods, the climate are very important for economic development. I believe a very god mood has been created for economic activity in Armenia. Our task should be to strengthen that mood.”

Pashinyan added that there are, of course, imperatives for numerous adjustments, simplifications, further expanding opportunities for economic activity, and creating a level playing field for the entities involved, and that these imperatives are a priority for the Armenian government.