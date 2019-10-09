Economist: From 2008 to 2017, Armenia has highest unemployment rate

If we examine the indicators of 2008 - 2017, we can see that Armenia out of all 15 post-Soviet republics had the highest unemployment rate, said economist, professor Ashot Markosyan on Wednesday during the press conference.

Moreover, according to him, the average unemployment rate in Armenia exceeded 43.7%. “That's why our compatriots are looking for their luck on foreign shores, and why we had such a high level of emigration,” he noted.

Touching upon the problem of the level of poverty, the economist noted that poverty is one of the most difficult challenges for any country, since it deforms society and at the same time significantly reduces the rate of economic growth.

“Poverty in the countryside also did not record any changes, and in this regard, I must recall that in 2018 the problem of extreme poverty was finally resolved,” the expert concluded.