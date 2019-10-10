Executive approves procedure for centralized reporting of domestic violence cases

The Government of Armenia has approved the centralized Procedure for domestic violence registration.
The issue was presented by First Deputy Minister of Labor and Social Affairs Gemafin Gasparyan, who noted that this project is aimed at preventing violence in the family, protecting victims of domestic violence and enforcing the provisions of the Law on Restoration of Solidarity in the Family.
According to him, there is no centralized domestic violence registration in Armenia at present, the information is based on cases registered by law enforcement agencies as well as various NGOs.
"It does not allow us to detect the prevalence of domestic violence cases, to assess the patterns of domestic violence," he said.
This procedure regulates the relations with the centralized registration of domestic violence cases by the authorized republican executive body in the field of social affairs.
The purpose of centralized reporting of domestic violence cases is to provide protection and support by identifying the prevalence and contributing factors of domestic violence, preventing domestic violence, summarizing the data on perpetrators and victims of violence.
To ensure the confidentiality of the data, the information body shall submit the information packet containing the personal data to the authorized body in a paper with a 'non-disclosure' stamp, which shall be indicated on a sealed envelope.