NGO Head: Opening of Armenian Embassy in Israel is expected no earlier than spring 2020

The opening of the Armenian Embassy in Israel is expected no earlier than spring 2020. The co-chair of the Israel-Armenia International Public Forum Alexander Tzinker told reporters on Thursday.
According to him, opening an embassy requires a lot of effort, financial costs.
When asked whether the opening of the Israeli embassy in Armenia is expected, Alexander Tzinker noted that it was not planned in the near future, as this was due to several conditions.
“Firstly, this is a financial issue, and salaries and so on are needed to open an embassy and further service. Secondly, this requires that there be serious trade and economic relations between countries, which is not yet available. Thirdly, there has traditionally not been in Armenia, and now there is no large Jewish diaspora that the embassy would deal with,” he noted.
According to NGO co-chair, there is a certain increase in activity, for example, the presence of flights to Israel, travel companies focused on Israel.
According to him, opening the embassy and changing the status of ambassadors, who are now non-residents, will also increase the level of political relations, including at the inter-parliamentary level.