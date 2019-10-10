News
Armenia PM: Businesses around Lake Sevan must become civilized
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics, Society


YEREVAN. – Businessmen operating around Lake Sevan were staging a protest demanding to announce that everything is OK with Sevan. Now, a question: And are they taking any action aimed at not polluting Sevan, or reducing the pollution? Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan stated this at Thursday’s Cabinet meeting of the government of Armenia.

He added that not everything should be determined by the societal issue, and said that such businesses around Lake Sevan would not last long with their crumbling and decaying “wagons.”

“The business around Sevan must become civilized; this is our task, and we should have a very clear position,” Nikol Pashinyan stressed. “People are causing harm [to the lake] by their actions, then they are confronting their results, then they are shutting down roads and saying, ‘Government, come, resolve [the matter].’ But who has said that the government should resolve all those matters? You ‘clean’ under your [own] ‘feet!’”
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
