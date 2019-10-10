Syrian MFA: Erdogan attacks safe population in northern Syria under the pretext of allegedly combating terrorism

Erdogan is attacking a safe population in northern Syria under the pretext of allegedly combating terrorism, Syrian MFA said in a statement.
According to it, the statements of the Turkish president about the desire to protect the Syrian people and their rights can come only from a person who is separated from reality. Syria will resist Turkish aggression in all its forms in any part of its territory, SANA reported.
The source added that, making such statements, today the criminal Erdogan is attacking a civil population in northern Syria under the pretext of allegedly combating terrorism.
The Syrian Arab Republic will resist Turkish aggression by all available means and will continue the fight against terrorism. Protecting the Syrians is only the task of the Syrian Arab army and the Syrian state, it concluded.