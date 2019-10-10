News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
October 11
USD
476.7
EUR
525.8
RUB
7.36
ME-USD
0.08
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
October 11
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
476.7
EUR
525.8
RUB
7.36
ME-USD
0.08
Show news feed
Syrian MFA: Erdogan attacks safe population in northern Syria under the pretext of allegedly combating terrorism
Syrian MFA: Erdogan attacks safe population in northern Syria under the pretext of allegedly combating terrorism
Region:World News, Turkey
Theme: Incidents

Erdogan is attacking a safe population in northern Syria under the pretext of allegedly combating terrorism, Syrian MFA said in a statement.

According to it, the statements of the Turkish president about the desire to protect the Syrian people and their rights can come only from a person who is separated from reality. Syria will resist Turkish aggression in all its forms in any part of its territory, SANA reported. 

The source added that, making such statements, today the criminal Erdogan is attacking a civil population in northern Syria under the pretext of allegedly combating terrorism.

The Syrian Arab Republic will resist Turkish aggression by all available means and will continue the fight against terrorism. Protecting the Syrians is only the task of the Syrian Arab army and the Syrian state, it concluded.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos