EU4Armenia platform launches, EU envoy delivers remarks
EU4Armenia platform launches, EU envoy delivers remarks
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Innovations

YEREVAN. – The official launch of the EU4Armenia comprehensive platform was held Friday. The event brought together guests from the government and National Assembly of Armenia, the foreign embassies accredited in the country, international organizations operating in Armenia, as well as EU-funded projects and their beneficiaries.

The EU4Armenia.am is designed in the form of an online map presenting the framework of European Union (EU)-Armenia cooperation, and the EU-supported projects being implemented in Armenia—and by provinces and communities. This platform is a new tool that presents online the large-scale activities that the EU implements for Armenia.

Welcoming and congratulating those in attendance, Hakob Arshakyan, the Minister of High-Technological Industry of Armenia, noted that public accountability and transparency are a priority for the Armenian government. He added that in this sense, this new platform is a great opportunity, and it will make Armenia’s cooperation with the EU more effective.

Ambassador Andrea Wiktorin, head of the EU Delegation to Armenia, also delivered welcoming remarks at this event.

She noted that, for Armenia, the EU is the same as Armenia is for the EU, they can interact effectively together, the launched online platform is aimed at raising the Armenian citizens’ awareness of the EU activities in their country, as well as making these activities more transparent.

Wiktorin added that this website contains all the information on the domains of EU activities in Armenia.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
