Anthony Portantino: I would like to say that California stands with Artsakh
Anthony Portantino: I would like to say that California stands with Artsakh
Region:World News, Karabakh
Theme: Politics


The US takes great pride in its democracy and the extent to which it supports democratic self-determination around the world, but today the world is losing that attention. This is what Senator of California Anthony Portantino stated in his speech at the “Cooperation for Justice and Peace” conference of the friends of Artsakh taking place in Stepanakert today.

He reminded that the Senate of California has the Select Committee on California, Armenia and Artsakh Mutual Trade, Art and Cultural Exchange. “We have recognized Artsakh’s sovereignty, and with this we have affirmed how important the establishment of relations between California and Artsakh are.

I have the honor to represent the district of California that has recognized Artsakh. I would like to say that California stands with you and is by your side,” he emphasized.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
