“My Step for Aragatsotn Province” business forum kicks off in Armenia village
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics


The “My Step for Aragatsotn Province” investment business programs forum got underway Saturday morning in Sasunik village of Armenia’s Aragatsotn Province.

Prior to this one, such forums were held in Kotayk, Ararat, Lori, Gegharkunik, Syunik, Tavush, and Shirak Provinces.

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan is also in attendance to this event.

The forum will present the potential of Aragatsotn Province, and various large and small investment projects in this province will be proposed and discussed.

A trade fair will be held, too.
