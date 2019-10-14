News
Monday
October 14
Analyst: Armenian citizens feel no growth in economic activity
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics

Over the eight months, economic activity in Armenia amounted to 7%, but the bulk of society was unable to take advantage of it, since once again this economic activity was redistributed between certain circles, individuals, and sectors, Suren Parsyan, responsible for economic research at the ARF told reporters on Monday.

According to him, such an approach would not be able to contribute to drastic revolutionary changes in terms of improving the standard of living in the country. 

“In this regard, we have something to think seriously about and there is something to work on. Unfortunately, our Government has taken a radical path and has taken no less radical steps. In particular, it abandoned the progressive tax system,” he said.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
