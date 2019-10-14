Armenian Constitutional Court rejects parliamentary appeal on Hrayr Tovmasyan

The Constitutional Court of Armenia decided Monday to reject the proceedings on the appeal of the National Assembly regarding the termination of powers of the head of the Constitutional Court Hrayr Tovmasyan, the chief of staff of CC Edgar Ghazaryan said.
Decisions of the Constitutional Court will be published in the manner prescribed by law.
According to the current legislation, the CC holds a meeting within seven days after the registration of the appeal, and determines whether the appeal is accepted for production, and within the 30-day period the Constitutional Court must take one of two decisions - either reject the appeal or terminate the powers of a particular judge. According to article 83 of the Constitutional Court law, from the moment a petition is accepted for consideration, the powers of a judge are suspended until the consideration is completed. The judge at the meeting is present exclusively as a defendant.
The appeal was initiated by ruling “My Step” parliamentary group. CC chair Hrayr Tovmasyan, who was ellected in February 2018, considers the initiative politically motivated.