Ankara condemns and rejects EU calls

Turkey's Foreign Ministry condemned and rejected the European Union’s call for member states to stop selling arms to Turkey in connection with its offensive in northern Syria.
The Foreign Ministry said the military offensive is Turkey’s right to self-defense in accordance with international laws.
They accused the EU of defending terrorist elements, and said Ankara would seriously study cooperation with the EU in certain areas due to its illegal and biased attitude.
Earlier, the EU unanimously condemned Turkey’s invasion of Syria and called on member countries to stop selling arms to Ankara.