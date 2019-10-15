Armenian Finance Minister reports on implementation of state budget in first half of 2019

For the first half of this year, GDP amounted to AMD 2 trillion 724 billion, which is 10% over in the same period last year, said Armenian Finance Minister Atom Janjughazyan.
According to him, state revenues amounted to AMD 758.5 billion, of which AMD 72 billion were own revenues. Moreover, the share of tax revenues amounted to AMD 713 billion. In comparison with the forecasted share of tax revenues for the first half of the year, the indicator amounted to AMD 55.3 billion. Compared with the previous year, tax revenues in the first half of the year increased by 24.5%, the head of the Ministry of Finance explained, adding that AMD 6.7 million were received in the country in the form of official grants.