News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
October 16
USD
476.76
EUR
526.2
RUB
7.42
ME-USD
0.08
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
October 16
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
476.76
EUR
526.2
RUB
7.42
ME-USD
0.08
Show news feed
Armenian Defense Minister Davit Tonoyan receives Lithuanian Ambassador
Armenian Defense Minister Davit Tonoyan receives Lithuanian Ambassador
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Politics

Armenian Defense Minister Davit Tonoyan received the Ambassador of Lithuania to Armenia, Inga Stanytė-Toločkiene and military attache.

According to the press service of the Defense Ministry, Armenian News - NEWS.am, during the meeting, Tonoyan congratulated Stanytė-Toločkien on the appointment as ambassador and wished her success during his work in this post. The Armenian-Lithuanian defense cooperation in both bilateral and multilateral formats has a wealth of experience, the Armenian leader highlighted the importance of a regular dialogue between the defense ministers of the two countries on cooperation and security.

In turn, the envoy highly appreciated the Armenian-Lithuanian interaction and expressed the readiness of the Lithuanian side to support the stable development of cooperation.

During the meeting, other issues of mutual interest were discussed.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos