Armenian Defense Minister Davit Tonoyan receives Lithuanian Ambassador

Armenian Defense Minister Davit Tonoyan received the Ambassador of Lithuania to Armenia, Inga Stanytė-Toločkiene and military attache.
According to the press service of the Defense Ministry, Armenian News - NEWS.am, during the meeting, Tonoyan congratulated Stanytė-Toločkien on the appointment as ambassador and wished her success during his work in this post. The Armenian-Lithuanian defense cooperation in both bilateral and multilateral formats has a wealth of experience, the Armenian leader highlighted the importance of a regular dialogue between the defense ministers of the two countries on cooperation and security.
In turn, the envoy highly appreciated the Armenian-Lithuanian interaction and expressed the readiness of the Lithuanian side to support the stable development of cooperation.
During the meeting, other issues of mutual interest were discussed.