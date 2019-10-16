Physicist: I perceive Machine learning as a tool

US no longer informs Ankara about international coalition’s moves against ISIS

Erdogan says he will decide whether to visit US or not

Mbappe rejects PSG contract

Hamburgers are dangerous for men

Expert: We've submitted another statement to Constitutional Court regarding possibility of improving sphere

Azerbaijani opposition to hold rally despite government ban

Armenian PM receives EU Special Representative

Armenian government continues to discuss applications for budgetary appropriations of departments

Minister: Armenian government is ready to provide necessary funds for Meghri gasification

Stepanakert: Organizers of low-grade flash mob in Azerbaijan have no opportunity to get to Artsakh borders

Secretary of Armenian Security Council receives Artsakh FM

Armenia ranked 82nd in National Geographic Women, Peace, and Security Index

Turkish Halkbank links US charges to Syria invasion

Armenian President receives “Reforming the World” film festival founders

Scientist: We will perceive AI less in the future

Armenian FM and EU special representative discuss Karabakh issue

Trump says situation on Syria-Turkey border “strategically brilliant” for US

Police officer killed in Yerevan, Ryanair airlines in Armenian market, 16.10.19 digest

Turkish authorities arrest 24 people for criticizing Syria operation

Tigran Mkhoyan: I understand where the fear of AI comes from

Scientists identify 10 genes whose disruptions increase risk of schizophrenia

Pompeo says Erdogan must stop invasion to Syria

Dr. Alex Graves: It’s open question whether social networks make people less connected

Armenian President receives Lord Darzi

Pashinyan: Freedom of press is one of most important values ​​that we have today in Armenia

EC speaks on many unresolved issues in talks on Brexit

Armenian MFA: Turkish President's statements on genocide unworthy of comments

Killing of police officer in Yerevan: Gun found in Proshyan village

Manchester United in talks with Allegri

Armenia schoolchildren discharged from hospital

PM: Police officers' protection in Armenia should increase

Ardshinbank launches second phase of bonds

Meghan Markle comes to WellChild Awards ceremony in 2017 coat, dress

Dollar gains value in Armenia

PM: Ryanair entry into our market will increase tourist flow to Armenia

Indian woman gives birth aged 75

New stamp features 2018 Aurora Prize Laureate Kyaw Hla Aung

Armenian genocide recognition touched upon in Moldovan parliament for the 1st time

Digital UAV Forum 2019 international forum kicks off in Yerevan

Expert: Azerbaijani President once again voiced arrogant territorial claims against Armenia

MPs in Serbia, present processes taking place in Armenia

US conducts cyber operation against Iran

Bella Hadid named most beautiful woman in world according to 'Golden Ratio'

Lionel Messi wins sixth Golden Shoe award

Alexis Ohanian on sister’s wedding: Now I have a little brother to pick on

Attacked Yerevan police officers awarded, one posthumously

Analyst: Disagreement of Artsakh authorities angers Pashinyan

SRC: Import of car for business can be formalized according to previous laws after December 1

UEFA punishes Lazio

Armenia Deputy Police Chief discusses prospects for launch of Armenia-EU visa liberalization dialogue in Stockholm

Brothers attacking police officer confess

US national team defeated by Canadians for the 1st time in 34 years

Airbus representatives in Armenia to get acquainted with opportunities of cooperation

Armenia, Azerbaijan FMs' meeting may be held in December in Bratislava

Head of State Revenue Committee: There will be no customs clearance in Yerevan

US Justice Department charges Turkish State Bank over deals with Iran

Ryanair to not operate flights from Armenia to Russia

Artsakh Security Council Secretary: We approach the line beyond which there is hatred

Plant head: Armenian population uses salt of dubious quality

Psychologists do not recommend long shake hand when meeting

Ministry: Works on 230 km of roads completed in Armenia

Ryanair airline to fly from Armenia to Rome and Milan in January, to Berlin in summer

Minister Suren Papikyan visits Kapan airport in Armenia

Amulsar issue discussed at Public Council, working group set up

Newspaper: Article by Armenia former ambassador to Holy See

Armenian SRC head: Growth of execution rate for collection of tax revenues amounted to 21.6%

Ronaldo earns on Instagram twice as much Messi

Secretary of Security Council of Armenia receives Kazakh Ambassador

Director: Armenia International Airports to invest $ 20 million in Shirak Airport in Gyumri

Alexandr Yesayan: Over $ 5 million spent on WCIT 2019, AMD 450 million allocated from Armenian budget

Prince William, Kate Middleton arrive in tuk-tuk for reception

Erdogan says Turkey not worried over sanctions, will continue operation in Syria

Investigative Committee chair sends letter of condolences on death of policeman

Armenian Defense Minister Davit Tonoyan receives Lithuanian Ambassador

Modric to miss clash against Barcelona

Father of one of Armenian deputy health ministers involved in laundering case

Air pollution linked to increased risk of miscarriage

Armenian, Georgian justice ministers agree to deepen partnership

Jennifer Aniston posts first full ‘Friends’ cast photo since show ended in 2004

Canada temporarily suspends arms sales to Turkey

Pashinyan: We should overcome our fears about technology

Acting police chief visits policeman injured last night

IC: Police officer attackers are brothers

Artsakh president awarded humanitarian award for activity aimed at protection of human rights

Artsakh President receives OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs

Neil Patrick Harris Joining 'Matrix 4'

Biden predicts NATO collapse if Trump reelected

Two citizens detained in Yerevan amid killing police officer

Most healthy dried fruits named

Newspaper: Armenians of Syria’s Qamishli refuse offer to resettle in Armenia

De Gea injured

Osman Baydemir: If Turkey is not stopped in Syria, Armenian Genocide of 1915 will be repeated

Shooting in Yerevan, 1 police officer dead (PHOTOS)

Stress ahead of pregnancy linked to birth of girl

Ruben Vardanyan: We will benefit from creativity and network of Armenians in the future

Boateng intends to move to Spain or Italy

Milner says Messi can make you look stupid

Global Innovation Forum opens in Armenia

Dirty hands can cause death of 1.4 million children worldwide annually