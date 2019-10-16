Erdogan says he will decide whether to visit US or not

Turkey’s President Recep Tayip Erdogan said he would decide on whether he would visit the United States after his meeting with the American delegation later this week.
Speaking to reporters in the parliament, Erdogan noted that he would reconsider the trip because the debates and speculations that are being held in Congress regarding his personality, his family and his friends. He said the conversations are nothing but great disrespect towards the Turkish government, Reuters reported.
Erdogan and Donald Trump are due to meet in Washington November 13. Vice President Mike Pence is expected to meet with Erdogan in Ankara to discuss Turkey’s invasion of northern Syria.