Armenian PM receives EU Special Representative

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan received Toivo Klaar, EU Special Representative for the South Caucasus and the crisis in Georgia, Government's press service reported.

The prime minister highlighted the importance that Armenia attaches to the development of relations with the EU, and high-level visits testify to an effective dialogue and dynamic development of cooperation. According to Pashinyan, the EU is Armenia’s most important partner in the process of implementing large-scale reforms in the country, and the government is fully determined to continue reforms in various fields.

The EU Special Representative noted that the EU also attaches great importance to deepening cooperation with Armenia and is ready to continue assisting the PM and the government in reforms aimed at strengthening democracy.

The sides exchanged views on the settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict. The PM emphasized that Armenia sees the settlement exclusively by peaceful means and is committed to negotiations in the format of the OSCE Minsk Group.

Toivo Klaar welcomed the steps taken by Armenia to resolve the conflict peacefully, and noted that the EU supports the efforts of the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs.